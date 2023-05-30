Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — Police have charged a 33-year-old woman with two counts each of second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the deaths of her 3-year-old son, Cash Whitaker, and his 2-year-old friend. Both boys were removed from a burning house March 16.

Noelle Cervantes was jailed on a $1 million bond after her arrest today, Greensboro police announced in a news release.

On March 16, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1823 Glenside Drive. The two young boys inside were removed by firefighters and declared dead by on-scene EMS personnel.

— This is a developing story.