Greensboro police: Hospital called officers after walk-in patient arrived with multiple gunshot wounds

City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a walk-in patient appeared at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were called at 7:31 p.m. Monday about the gunshot victim, who was listed in stable condition, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

The victim told officers the shooting occurred near the corner of McConnell and Willow roads. No crime scene was located, police said in the news release.

Police did not release any additional details.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

