Greensboro police ID person found dead Friday on Patterson Street as 21-year-old from Tennessee

Update 3:54 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the person found dead Friday morning as a 21-year-old Tennessee resident.

Police said officers responding about 11 a.m. Friday to the 2800 block of Patterson Street found Christian Mbimba of Nashville dead.

Police have not said how Mbimba was killed, but said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send a tip via the P3tips app or website.