Greensboro police identify officer shot in leg during struggle and the woman arrested in the incident

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Posted 5:11 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer was shot in her leg during a struggle Monday afternoon outside of an IHOP restaurant, according to Greensboro police.

The officer had responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance at the IHOP at 1101 Lanada Road just before 2 p.m., police spokesman Ron Glenn said.

The officer, whom police did not immediately identify, was involved in a struggle outside the IHOP with one of the people involved in the domestic dispute, Glenn said.

During that struggle, he said, the officer was shot in the leg.

Glenn said he could not yet say who fired the shot, including whether it was the officer, nor whether the gun fired was the officer's weapon.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.