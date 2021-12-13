Greensboro police identify officer shot in leg during struggle and the woman arrested in the incident

Updated 6:45 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Authorities have released the name of a suspect and the police officer in an incident where the officer was shot on Monday afternoon outside of an IHOP restaurant.
In a news release, Greensboro police identified the officer, who did not suffer life-threatening injuries, as H.L. Jefferson. The suspect, Kendicia Melanie Clarke, 22, of Greensboro, is accused of attempting to take Jefferson's gun during a struggle and Jefferson was shot in the leg as a result, police said. Clarke suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.
Jefferson has been with the department since 2013 and is currently assigned to the patrol division. Earlier this year, she was honored with the police department's Lifesaving Award for providing lifesaving CPR to a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the department's Facebook page.
Clarke was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, according to the release, and additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Posted 5:11 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer was shot in her leg during a struggle Monday afternoon outside of an IHOP restaurant, according to Greensboro police.
The officer had responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance at the IHOP at 1101 Lanada Road just before 2 p.m., police spokesman Ron Glenn said.
The officer, whom police did not immediately identify, was involved in a struggle outside the IHOP with one of the people involved in the domestic dispute, Glenn said.
During that struggle, he said, the officer was shot in the leg.
Glenn said he could not yet say who fired the shot, including whether it was the officer, nor whether the gun fired was the officer's weapon.
The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.
The other person involved in the struggle was arrested, but Glenn said he could not say what charges were filed.
That person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, he said.
Officers did close the restaurant after the shooting, and it was unclear if it has reopened.
