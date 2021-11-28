 Skip to main content
Greensboro police identify shooting victim who later died at a hospital
Greensboro police identify shooting victim who later died at a hospital

GREENSBORO — A 27-year-old man died after a shooting late Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police identified the victim as Lyndon Allen Massenburg of Greensboro. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

At 10:05 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1200 block of South Eugene Street in reference to a shooting, according to the release. They found Massenburg with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS, but later died, according to the release.

Police said they have no information about possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

