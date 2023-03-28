The victim of an assault reported in Greensboro Monday evening has died of those injuries.

Greensboro police said they responded at 7:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Winston Street in reference to a "down subject."

On Tuesday afternoon, police said the victim had succumbed to the injuries and described the death as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Erica Burden, 47, of Greensboro.

Next of kin notifications have been made, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.