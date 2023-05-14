GREENSBORO — A 33-year-old woman died Saturday morning at the scene of an aggravated assault, Greensboro police said in a news release today.

Police are investigating the death of Kristen Coe Valdez as a homicide.

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. Saturday to Forestglade Drive, where they located Valdez; The initial news release incorrectly stated EMS transported her for treatment, police said.

The news release did not state how Valdez was fatally injured, and said police "are not searching for a suspect at this time." However, police have not said whether they have identified a suspect or made any arrests in her death.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.