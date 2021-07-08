 Skip to main content
Greensboro police investigate shooting early Thursday, 1 victim hospitalized
GREENSBORO — A person was hospitalized after being shot Thursday morning in the 700 block of Milton Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police say they responded at 8:13 a.m. Thursday to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said in the news release that there is no information available about a suspect at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

