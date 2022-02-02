Greensboro police investigate shootings Tuesday night that wounded 2 people

GREENSBORO — Police say two people were hospitalized after officers responded to separate shootings Tuesday night within a 30-minute span.
At 7:32 p.m., officers found a gunshot victim and multiple shell casings in the 200 block of Webster Road. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
At 7:03 p.m., officers who responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive found a gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
It's unclear if the shootings are connected. Police said additional details are not available at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.