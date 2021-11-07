 Skip to main content
Greensboro police investigating after person with stab wound arrives at hospital
Greensboro police investigating after person with stab wound arrives at hospital

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault after a person who was stabbed arrived at a local hospital, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 6:43 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the hospital after the victim came in with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

There was no information regarding a suspect, police said, and additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

