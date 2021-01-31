 Skip to main content
Greensboro police investigating aggravated assault on Fir Place
Greensboro police investigating aggravated assault on Fir Place

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Fir Place at 1:39 p.m., according to the news release.

No other information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

