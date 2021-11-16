 Skip to main content
Greensboro police investigating attempted bank robbery
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from Greensboro police.

At 3:48 p.m. officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 3001 Randleman Road after the attempted robbery by a male suspect, the release said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

