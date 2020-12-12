Greensboro police investigating second shooting Saturday that left one person injured

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a second shooting Saturday, less than three hours after a separate shooting injured two.

Officers responded about 6:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of Vance Street for reports of shots fired, police said in a news release. They found one person who had been injured. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not release any other information, including the extent of the victim's injuries or a possible motive in the shooting.

It was the second shooting in the city in less than three hours.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire at the intersection of South and Ogden streets and found two people who had been shot; both were taken to a local hospital.

Police did not release further information on the victims or give a possible motive in the shootings.

Anyone with information in either shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.