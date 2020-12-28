Greensboro police investigating shooting that injured a person Monday night

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a person on Monday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the area. They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and the victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the release.

The investigation is not affecting traffic in the area, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.