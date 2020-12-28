 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police investigating shooting that injured a person Monday night
0 comments
top story

Greensboro police investigating shooting that injured a person Monday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a person on Monday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the area. They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and the victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the release.

The investigation is not affecting traffic in the area, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Man rejected by Army shot at recruitment center
Crime

Police: Man rejected by Army shot at recruitment center

James Alexander Cooper, 36, was charged Monday with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed weapon, news outlets reported.

Greensboro man charged with murder in Aug. 8 killing at Budget Motel
Crime

Greensboro man charged with murder in Aug. 8 killing at Budget Motel

Police said Wednesday in a news release that 36-year-old Kenyon Dante Dockery of Greensboro has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Gregory Guan Hardesty Jr. Officers found Hardesty unresponsive on the ground about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Budget Motel, 512 Farragut St.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News