Greensboro police investigating two separate shootings

GREENSBORO — Authorities were investigating Monday two shootings that occurred in Greensboro.

The latest incident occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Pasadena Street. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police also are investigating a shooting that occurred at 11:49 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to 9 Sails Way and found a person with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and no suspect information was available in either shooting.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.