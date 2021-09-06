 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police investigating two separate shootings
0 Comments
breaking top story

Greensboro police investigating two separate shootings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities were investigating Monday two shootings that occurred in Greensboro.

The latest incident occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Pasadena Street. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police also are investigating a shooting that occurred at 11:49 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to 9 Sails Way and found a person with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and no suspect information was available in either shooting. 

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News