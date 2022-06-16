 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro police: Man, 33, shot at officers, barricaded himself in hotel room Wednesday night

Michael Eltorres Stirling Robinson Jr.

Robinson

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO —  Police say they arrested a 33-year-old man after he shot at officers from a hotel room Wednesday night and barricaded himself inside.

Officers responded at 7:22 p.m. to Relax Inn, in the 1700 block of McKnight Mill Road, where Michael Eltorres Stirling Robinson Jr. shot at them as they arrived, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

After hours of negotiations, officers arrested Robinson without further incident just before 11:30 p.m., police said in the news release.

Robinson had outstanding orders for arrest for possession of firearm by a felon, assault on a female, drug charges, and multiple traffic offenses. Police are still investigating and additional charges may be pending.

According to online jail records, Robinson is also charged with burning of personal property. He faces multiple charges of failure to appear, some of which are from Rockingham, records show.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court this morning. 

