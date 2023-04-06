GREENSBORO — A 66-year-old man died Thursday after his moped was struck by an SUV early that morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Harry Mack Junior was operating a moped west on Wendover Avenue when he was struck by a black sedan that left the scene near West Wendover Avenue and Benjamin Parkway shortly before 6 a.m., police said.

Patrol officers located a 2003 black Honda Accord in the area of Green Valley Road and Northline Avenue and later determined that Darius Glasper, 29, was the driver. Glasper has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while license revoked, and failure to reduce speed, police said in the news release.