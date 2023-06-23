GREENSBORO — An officer in the Greensboro police department has been charged with a sex offense against a person with a mental disability, police said Friday evening.

A police department news release identified the officer as Miguel A. Garcia. He has been charged with one count of second -degree forcible sex offense, the release said.

The department was made aware of the allegations on June 8 when it began an internal investigation and placed the officer on administrative duty, police said.

Investigators say the incident occurred on May 31 in Greensboro, according to the news release. The officer completed his shift, left work in his police vehicle, in uniform, and met with the victim who was known to him, the news release says.

It has also been determined the victim suffers from a mental disability, it says

On Friday, the police department presented initial findings to the District Attorney’s Office, and Chief J.W. Thompson terminated the accused employee.

The investigation is continuing.

GPD is holding a press conference at Police Headquarters, 100 E Police Plaza. The press conference will be held at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.