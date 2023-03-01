GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer who was off-duty when he was involved in a confrontation with two other people last month has resigned, the police department said in a news release.

Dustin M. Elston resigned on Feb. 27, according to Greensboro police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri.

Elston, 27, was one of three people involved in an altercation that began about 5 a.m. Feb. 10 on Golden Gate Drive, police said. At the time, police reported that the road was closed for several hours from State to Church streets because of a "barricaded subject."

"It was a resignation, not a termination," Cambareri said Wednesday, noting she could not say why Elston resigned. He was hired by the department in August 2018 and was promoted to Police Officer 2 in October 2021. He was paid an annual salary of $54,762 at the time of his resignation. Elston's employment record with the city shows no dismissal, suspension or demotion.

No charges resulted from the incident, which police characterized as an aggravated assault.

"The investigation yielded unclear and varying information and statements among the three individuals," the news release said. "The criminal investigation has concluded, and at this time no charges have been filed."

According to WGHP/FOX8, Elston went to hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle and foot area at about 7 a.m. Feb. 10.

Citing warrants, the TV station said that about two hours earlier, Elston said he was walking his dog with his brother when they crossed paths with a masked man carrying a backpack. The dog “got excited,” broke loose and ran towards the stranger, who then ran into a home on Golden Gate Drive.

The man allegedly came out of the home shortly after and started shooting, hitting Elston, WGHP/FOX8 reported. That chain of events apparently led to the standoff.