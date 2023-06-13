GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the death of a man found in a burning vehicle Friday morning as a homicide after receiving results from his autopsy.

Authorities said Melvin Vincent Bailey, 25, was found dead in a vehicle after firefighters responded to a fire at 8:21 a.m. Friday in the area of 1801 Huffine Mill Road.

On Monday, the manner of death was declared a homicide, police said.

The department will not disclose specifics on the autopsy findings or provide specific information on the case at this time, a spokesperson for the police department said Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Resident can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.