GREENSBORO — A 32-year-old man died over the weekend after being wounded in a shooting early Friday.

Eric Wayne Miller Jr. died from his injuries Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release about the homicide.

Miller was shot at approximately 1:40 a.m. Friday at the Choice Extended Stay in the 100 block of East Seneca Road, police said.

Police have not released any information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether there are any suspects.

