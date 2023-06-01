Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — A 59-year-old man injured in a May 19 shooting died Wednesday in a local hospital, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police are investigating the death of Rufus Moyer as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of West Gate City Boulevard at approximately 4 a.m. May 19 and located Moyer, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have not released any information about possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.