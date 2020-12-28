Greensboro police report third shooting Monday in which people were injured

GREENSBORO — Authorities responded to a third shooting Monday in which people were injured.

Officers responded at 8:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Meadowood Street after at least one gunshot was reported, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police responded to two separate shootings earlier in the day that wounded two other people.

The first shooting occurred at about 10 a.m. in the 2000 block of Randleman Road. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

Another shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard. Officers found a person there suffering from a gunshot wound.

These victims also were taken to a local hospital. Police did not provide further details for any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.