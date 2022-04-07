Greensboro police respond to 2 stabbings, 1 shooting Wednesday night

GREENSBORO — Police say they responded to two stabbings reported within 15 minutes of each other — and a shooting — Wednesday night.

It was unclear if any of the incidents may be connected.

Officers say someone was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Patio Place. Police responded to the call at 8:48 p.m. and found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The person's condition was unavailable late Wednesday, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. No details were released about the victim or what may have led to the assault.

At 9 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Coventry Woods Court and found one victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim refused medical treatment, police said, and was last seen in stable condition.

At 10:25 p.m., officers were called about a shooting in the 500 block of Terminal Street and found one person suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim told police that the assault happened in the 3800 block of West Avenue, however, no crime scene was located.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition late Wednesday, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.