Greensboro police respond to armed robbery Tuesday morning on Pleasant Garden Road
Greensboro police respond to armed robbery Tuesday morning on Pleasant Garden Road

Police Emergency Lights
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a Circle K on Pleasant Garden Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at approximately 6 a.m. to the business in the 3100 block of Pleasant Garden Road after someone with a handgun demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The person was wearing a green jacket and black mask, according to the news release.

No other details were released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

