Greensboro police respond to shooting early Tuesday; one person hospitalized

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Tuesday after a shooting in the 4000 block of McIntosh Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting call at 4:08 a.m. and found the gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police did not release any other details, such as the victim's age and condition.

It's also unclear what may have led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.