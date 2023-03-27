GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized after a shooting Monday afternoon in Greensboro, police said.

Officers responded at 2:43 p.m. to the 3600 block of Hahns Lane and located the victim, Greensboro police said in a news release. No details were immediately available about the victim or the person's condition.

Officers also located a potential suspect in the area following this incident, according to the news release. Police have not released any information about what may have led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.