Greensboro police say 1 person injured during incident early Thursday

GREENSBORO — Officers responded to a "disorder" early Thursday and found one victim with injuries, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
At 1:38 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of West Terrell Street, where one person was treated on scene by medical personnel, according to the news release.
No other details were provided in the news release. The News & Record has left a message with a police department spokesman requesting additional information about the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.