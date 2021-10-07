Greensboro police say 1 person wounded in shooting late Wednesday

GREENSBORO — Authorities say one person was hospitalized late Wednesday after being shot on Randleman Road.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Lawrence Street about a possible gunshot victim and found one person suffering from a single gunshot wound, Greensboro police said in a news release. After further investigation, police learned the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Randleman Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with what was described in the news release as a non-life threatening injury.

Additional details were not released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.