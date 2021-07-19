Greensboro police say 1 victim wounded in shooting early Monday

GREENSBORO — A gunshot victim being treated at a local hospital early Monday told police they were wounded while traveling in the area of East Market Street and U.S. 29, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police say they responded at 2:53 a.m. Monday to Moses Cone Hospital after receiving a call about a gunshot victim arriving in a private vehicle. Police said in the news release that damage to the victim's vehicle was consistent with information the victim provided them.

No further information is available.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.