GREENSBORO — Police say a 16-year-old male is responsible for the fatal shooting of another teenager in late March.

Police announced this morning that the department has delivered a juvenile petition for involuntary manslaughter to the Juvenile Court Services in the death of Omarion McKoy, 18.

No other details about the alleged shooter can be released because of his age, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

On March 26, officers responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to the area of Woodlake Drive about a shooting. McKoy later died from his injuries.