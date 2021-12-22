 Skip to main content
Greensboro police say 2 people injured in separate shootings Tuesday night
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating two separate shootings reported less than 15 minutes apart Tuesday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of McIntosh Street and located one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At 9:52 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Cedar Park Road and located one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional details were released by the Greensboro Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

