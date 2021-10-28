Greensboro police say 2 wounded in shooting early Thursday

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting early Thursday that left two people wounded, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Silo Entertainment Complex in the 800 block of South Elm Street. One "gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries" was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said in the news release.

Another victim from the same location arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle in stable condition.

Police said no suspect information was available. No other details were included in the news release.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to p3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.