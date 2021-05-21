 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police say 5-month-old girl was in vehicle stolen Friday night
0 comments
breaking top story

Greensboro police say 5-month-old girl was in vehicle stolen Friday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen with a 5-month-old girl still in it.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from the 2400 block of Randleman Road about 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release. The compact SUV has North Carolina plate HFK-2105.

The vehicle had a dent on the driver side bumper with white paint transfer.

Police ask that anyone who knows where the vehicle or child are to call 911. Tips can also be called in to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News