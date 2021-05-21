Greensboro police say 5-month-old girl was in vehicle stolen Friday night

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen with a 5-month-old girl still in it.

The black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from the 2400 block of Randleman Road about 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release. The compact SUV has North Carolina plate HFK-2105.

The vehicle had a dent on the driver side bumper with white paint transfer.

Police ask that anyone who knows where the vehicle or child are to call 911. Tips can also be called in to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.