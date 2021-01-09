 Skip to main content
Greensboro police say man struck and killed woman while he was leaving local bar
Greensboro police say man struck and killed woman while he was leaving local bar

GREENSBORO — Police say a Greensboro man hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday when he drove out of the parking lot of a local bar.

Donald Lamont Bruton 41, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he "carelessly and recklessly" left the parking lot of Choppers Bar at 3513 Burlington Road, striking and killing Angela Haith, police said in a news release. Police did not release any further information about Haith.

Police said Bruton fled the scene, but did not say if any charges are pending or have been filed.

Anyone with information  is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent viao the P3tips app or website.

