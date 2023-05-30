Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — Police have charged a 33-year-old woman in the deaths of her 3-year-old son and his 2-year-old friend in a March house fire. Noelle Cervantes was jailed Tuesday on a $1 million bond after her arrest on two counts each of second-degree murder and felony child abuse, Greensboro police announced in a news release. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. According to police, Cervantes was “neglectful” in her care of the boys and possibly could’ve prevented their deaths. There is no evidence that the boys were hurt by Cervantes prior to the blaze or that she was responsible for causing the fire, police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said Tuesday. On March 16 at 11:30 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the fire at 1823 Glenside Drive. Upon arrival, they encountered heavy smoke and flames inside. A woman outside — now identified as Cervantes — was able to direct firefighters to where the two children should be in the home. The two young boys were removed and declared dead by EMS personnel. Two dogs also died inside the home. Cervantes, who was pregnant, was critically injured that day and hospitalized. Her baby, who was delivered prematurely, survived. Authorities have not released any details about the baby’s gender, condition or who is currently caring for the child. On Tuesday, Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church said “the official cause of the fire is undetermined.” Delton Whitaker, who declined to comment on Cervantes’ arrest, previously told the News & Record that his son, Cash, died with his best friend, whose name has not been released by authorities. “Cash was loved by many and will be dearly missed and thought about every day,” Whitaker said in late March from his home. “He would have been four on May 12 and always had a smile on his face no matter what and loved to dance to any music.” Church said nine people lived in the house, which had an estimated $70,000 in damages to the structure and approximately $18,000 to its contents.

