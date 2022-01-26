Greensboro police say someone shot at vehicle several times along I-40 early Wednesday

GREENSBORO — Someone shot at a vehicle several times early Wednesday, possibly injuring its driver, along Interstate 40 near West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 4:46 a.m. to the westbound lanes of I-40 and found the vehicle and driver, who they say may have been grazed by a bullet and was taken to a local hospital to be checked for possible injury.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV. Police have not released any other details at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.