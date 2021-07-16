 Skip to main content
Greensboro police seek man in shooting Friday morning that left store clerk in critical condition
Greensboro police seek man in shooting Friday morning that left store clerk in critical condition

Update 5:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police are seeking help identifying a man wanted in a shooting Friday morning that injured a store clerk.

Officers responded about 10 a.m. Friday to University Mart at 722 Warren St. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a store clerk injured, according to police. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers released photos Friday of the man believed to be involved in the robbery. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left one person in critical condition.

Officers responded about 10 a.m. Friday to the 700 block of Warren Street for a report of a gunshot victim and found one person injured, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police taped off a section of Spring Garden Street at its intersection with Warren Street as officers investigated the shooting.

Police gave no further details on the victim and said they have no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

