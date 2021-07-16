Greensboro police seek man in shooting Friday morning that left store clerk in critical condition

Update 5:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police are seeking help identifying a man wanted in a shooting Friday morning that injured a store clerk.

Officers responded about 10 a.m. Friday to University Mart at 722 Warren St. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a store clerk injured, according to police. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers released photos Friday of the man believed to be involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

Police taped off a section of Spring Garden Street at its intersection with Warren Street as officers investigated the shooting.