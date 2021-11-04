 Skip to main content
Greensboro police seek person of interest in Barber Park homicide
Greensboro police seek person of interest in Barber Park homicide

Barber Park homicide person of interest
Courtesy of Guilford/Greensboro Crime Stoppers

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police have released a photo of a person of interest in a Greensboro homicide case.

The person of interest is being sought in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Isaac Cortez Lattimore.

Lattimore, a Greensboro man, was shot and killed at Barber Park on Oct. 10, shortly after 5 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

