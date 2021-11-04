Greensboro police seek person of interest in Barber Park killing

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — Greensboro police have released a photo of a person of interest in a Greensboro homicide case.
The person of interest is being sought in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Isaac Cortez Lattimore of Greensboro.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Lattimore was shot and killed at Barber Park on Oct. 10, shortly after 5 p.m., according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.