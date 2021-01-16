Greensboro police seek suspect in Thursday bank robbery

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a bank robbery Thursday.

Officers responded about 4:50 p.m. Thursday to the State Employees Credit Union at 100 E. Elmsley Drive for a reported robbery, police said in a news release. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Black woman standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She was wearing a red face mask, puffy red jacket, and carrying a red and blue backpack.

Police are looking to identify the person seen in the attached surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.