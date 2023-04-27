GREENSBORO — Police say a woman wearing a black hat and camouflage pattern jacket robbed a gas station at gunpoint just before 4:30 a.m. today.

The woman entered Refuel in the 2400 block of East Market Street and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint and left, police said in a news release.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.