Greensboro police seeking suspects in two shootings Tuesday night

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating two shootings Tuesday night that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responded at 5:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Mystic Drive and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

At 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of North O. Henry Boulevard and found one gunshot victim suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening.

Greensboro police said in news releases about each shooting that no additional information was available, such as the age of each victim, possible motives or decriptions of any suspects.

