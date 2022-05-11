 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro police seeking suspects in two shootings Tuesday night

City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating two shootings Tuesday night that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responded at 5:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Mystic Drive and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

At 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of North O. Henry Boulevard and found one gunshot victim suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening.

Greensboro police said in news releases about each shooting that no additional information was available, such as the age of each victim, possible motives or decriptions of any suspects.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

