Greensboro police used tear gas, pepper spray to disperse large crowd gathered at The Province Apartments early Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Authorities used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse a crowd early Tuesday after it turned violent while officers were breaking up a party, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 12:42 a.m., officers were dispatched to a large “block party” at The Province Apartments, 509 Houston St. Upon their arrival they encountered a very large crowd standing in the roadways of Fulton and Houston streets, as well as overcrowding within the apartment’s residential units, the release said.

Additional officers were requested from all Greensboro patrol districts, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and any other law enforcement agencies available to assist in moving the large crowd. When other officers arrived, people in the crowd began throwing bottles and large rocks at officers and their vehicles, police said.

Officers then used pepper fogger spray (a larger handheld version of personal pepper spray designed for use on crowds) and a single chemical munition canister of CS gas (commonly called tear gas) to disperse the crowd, according to the news release.

No one reported injuries to or requested medical assistance from officers on the scene, the release said, and no officers were injured in the incident.

No one has been arrested in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether department policies were followed regarding the use of force.

Almost exactly a year ago Greensboro police responded to two very similar incidents on Clifton Road where large parties overcrowded upper level apartments causing structural damage and portions of the buildings to collapse while they were occupied. Callers noted the same concern when calling Guilford Metro 911 during this incident, police said.

The Greensboro Police Department will be adjusting the schedules of its officers to assist in addressing any similar incidents that may arise throughout the week, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.