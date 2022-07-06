Greensboro Police: Woman, 22, charged with first-degree murder in death of her father

GREENSBORO — Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Allen Lea, 61, earlier this week.

Mikayla Nicole Lea was jailed Tuesday without bond and scheduled for a court appearance today, according to Guilford County jail records.

The relationship between the two are father and daughter, according to a spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department.

Greensboro police responded at 2:25 a.m. Monday to the 2300 block of Floyd Street in reference to a shooting and found Michael Lea, who was seriously injured. He later died of his injury, police said in a news release.

