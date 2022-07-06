 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Greensboro Police: Woman, 22, charged with first-degree murder in death of her father

  • 0
Lea_Arrest.jpg

Mikayla Lea

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Allen Lea, 61, earlier this week.

Mikayla Nicole Lea was jailed Tuesday without bond and scheduled for a court appearance today, according to Guilford County jail records.

The relationship between the two are father and daughter, according to a spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department.

Greensboro police responded at 2:25 a.m. Monday to the 2300 block of Floyd Street in reference to a shooting and found Michael Lea, who was seriously injured. He later died of his injury, police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Finland, Sweden begin NATO membership process

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert