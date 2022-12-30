Greensboro sees decline in homicides from 2021; here's a list of victims

GREENSBORO — Entering into 2023, Greensboro's newest police chief said he plans to soon share his plan for reducing the number of homicides and other violent crimes across the city.

Chief John Thompson intends to discuss those strategies first with staff before sharing details with the community, likely in February when he wants to schedule community forums.

By late December this year, Greensboro saw 41 homicides. That's down from 53 in 2021, which was eight fewer than the record 61 the year before.

"I’m really hopeful that we’ll see some significant positive changes in Greensboro," Thompson said recently.

He'll have the support of neighboring law enforcement officials.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers has said that his office, along with High Point Police Department Chief Travis Stroud, will work with Thompson to "continue to serve and protect our community."

Dozens of families across our communities have grieved and will continue to mourn their losses in 2022 because of violence. Here are the names of those victims as listed by the law enforcement agencies handling their cases:

Greensboro Police Department

Gustav Sidney Brown IV, 22, and Autumn Samaria Miller, 20, both of Greensboro, were found shot about 12:10 a.m. Jan. 3 when officers responded to a report of shots fired at Drawbridge Creek Apartments at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway. Both were transported to a local hospital where they later died, police said.

Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20, was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 11 p.m. Jan. 5. He was found dead the next evening in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road.

Naikeem Taylor, 24, was found fatally shot the afternoon of Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Greenbriar Road.

Darius Lavon Poteat, 35, was stabbed about 1:20 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 2300 block of Columbus Street. He suffered life-threatening injuries and died later that day in a local hospital.

Michael Antwon Hemphill, 46, was shot Jan. 25, shortly after midnight, in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street. He died Jan. 31 in a local hospital.

Juvenile, 14; Police would not release the name or any identifying information because of the person's age.

Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr., 40, was found injured at 1:40 a.m. March 9 in the 600 block of West Terrell Street. He died March 10 in a local hospital.

Kuang Y. Adrong, 27, was shot the night of March 17 near the intersection of Woodbriar Avenue and Buchanan Road.

Demarcues Shaquan Whitney, 27, was shot the afternoon of March 18 in the 800 block of Bellevue Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

David Lee Woods Jr., 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound the afternoon of March 29 on Ackland Drive. He later died at a local hospital.

Russell Dawann Watson, 40, died after being stabbed multiple times the night of April 6 in the 2700 block of Patio Place. No other information was immediately available.

Nikita Legrant Milton, 31, was found shot the morning April 4 in the Randleman Road area. She later died from her injuries.

James Devon Goolsby, 38, was reported missing March 28 and police suspected foul play. His remains were located April 14 in Henry County, Va.

Jay Mario Isley, 40, was shot April 29 in the 2700 block of West Gate City Boulevard. He died May 5 in a local hospital.

Juvenile, 1; Police would not release the name or any identifying information because of the person's age.

Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, was found dead from a gunshot wound just after midnight June 2 in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue.

Kevin Byron Swift, 50, was shot the night of June 5 in the 1600 block of North English Street and later died in a local hospital.

Sherrod Daquan Ferebee, 21, died from injuries received the night of June 13 in the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street.

Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, was fatally shot at approximately 1 a.m. June 27 in the 1600 block of Orlando Street.

Michael Allen Lea, 61, was shot early the morning of July 4 in the 2300 block of Floyd Street. He later died of his injuries.

Charles William Morton, 79, died July 4 due to complications from his injuries. He was found with gunshot wounds at about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of Twain Road.

Joyeil Glover, 41, was shot just before 2:20 a.m. July 30 in the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard and died from her injuries.

Pedro Alegria, 19, was shot shortly after 2 a.m. July 31 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. He later died.

Juvenile, 17; Police would not release the name or any identifying information because of the person's age.

Ivanna Wilkes, 32, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 10 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 2200 block of O'Brien Street. She later died from her injuries.

Juvenile, 17; Police would not release the name or any identifying information because of the person's age.

Juvenile, 14; Police would not release the name or any identifying information because of the person's age.

Dominick Barnes, 55, was found stabbed about 5:20 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 1100 block of Summit Avenue. He later died of his injuries.

Will Anthony Farmer, 20, died after an assault Sept. 21 in the 2700 block of Buchanan Road.

Latosha Nichole Murray, 43, died Sept. 22 several hours after an assault in the 2700 block of Patio Place.

Camren Cole, 19, died from injuries received in a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Larry Damonta Little, 21, was shot the night of Oct. 2 on Summertree Lane and later died from his injuries.

Juvenile, 17; Police would not release the name or any identifying information because of the person's age.

John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, died from his injuries after being shot Oct. 9 on East Florida Street at U.S. 29.

Anthony Cooper Jr., 34, died at a local hospital after being wounded in a shooting the night of Oct. 18 in the area of Holt Avenue and Calumet Place.

Farseat Calderon, 18, died after being found shot 3:16 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 1900 block of Woodside Drive.

Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old NC A&T freshman from Statesville, and Ronaldlee Snipes, 15, a Dudley High School freshman, were struck and killed by gunfire at approximately 11:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Cottages apartment complex in the 900 block of Circle Drive.

Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44, died from his injuries after being shot Nov. 11 in the area of Pearson Street and Ross Avenue.

Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, was shot the night of Dec. 3 in the 2600 block of Donlora Drive. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office

Jason Erik Liles, 44, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just before 1:30 a.m. June 23 in the 4500 block of Saddlebranch Drive.

Casey Marie Morgan, 29, and Jefferson Thomas Prevost, 37, both died Dec. 3. The sheriff's office would not provide any other details about their deaths, citing an ongoing investigation.

Dianna Marshall Stevens and Jacob Werner Derue were killed Christmas Eve. The deaths were discovered shortly before 8 p.m. Dec. 24, after deputies responded to a home in the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive.

High Point Police

High Point saw a drop in homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, when it reported 19 homicides. In 2022, it reported 14.

The agency provided the names of the following homicide victims:

Kevin Robinson, 20, was shot while in a vehicle Jan. 19 in the 2300 block of Shadow Valley Road. He died at the scene.

John C. Boone, 49, was found dead Jan. 26 at the dead-end intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives.

Christopher Sellers, 19, was shot in the chest Jan. 31 and arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital in High Point. He died that night.

Rodney Rhoades, 46, was shot Feb. 7 in the parking lot of the Snack Corner convenience store in the 1900 block of East Green Drive. He died at the scene.

Laqualius Little, 21, was fatally shot March 2 outside of an apartment complex on Northpoint Avenue.

Juvenile victim (age unavailable), March 27.

Demaurice S. Turner, 19, was shot May 10 in the 2700 block of North Main Street. He later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Cornelius R. Woods, 49, was shot May 27 in the 500 block of Pendleton Court. He died at the scene.

Christina Mallicoat, 42, was shot June 23 in the 300 block of Qubein Avenue and later died at a local hospital.

Jeremiah L. Moore, 19, was shot July 2 near the intersection of North Centennial Street and North University Parkway. He later died at a local hospital.

Terrance J. Parms, 32, was found dead from a gunshot wound Aug. 22 in the 4300 block of Garden Club St.

Shyheim Thornton, 28, was shot to death Sept. 26. When officers responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 4200 block of Emily Loop, they found a Thornton with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anita Hyatt, 31, was found shot Oct. 28 at the Super 8 by Wyndham on Regency Drive. She later died at the hospital.

Keith Brown, 40, died after being shot Dec. 26 in the 2700 block of Westgate Drive.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to remind residents that Crime Stoppers of High Point pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that lead to the arrest, the seizure of stolen property or illegal narcotics, or the solution to unsolved crimes," High Point Police spokeswoman Victoria Ruvio said in an email. "Tips are always anonymous. People can call 336-889-4000 or use the P3 app to submit tips."