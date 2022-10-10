Greensboro settles lawsuit filed by abortion protesters over arrests during pandemic

GREENSBORO — The city has settled a lawsuit filed on behalf of abortion protesters arrested in 2020 in connection with Guilford County’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The city did not pay any money to the plaintiffs as part of the settlement, but agreed that any COVID-19 stay-at-home order issued in the future would contain an exemption for First Amendment activity.

City Attorney Chuck Watts said Monday "our position was our officers were simply enforcing the orders of the county."

In a related settlement filed last year, Guilford County agreed to pay $15,000 toward the protesters’ legal fees.

An organization called Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit against the city and county on behalf of Global Impact Ministries — doing business as Love Life, an anti-abortion group based in Charlotte — as well as eight men associated with the group. The men were arrested on March 28 and March 30 in 2020.

At the time, a Greensboro police spokesman said protesters were charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing law enforcement officials after they refused to disperse.

The countywide order, endorsed by both Greensboro and High Point, took effect March 27 — the day before police made the first arrests. Among other things, it required people to stay home except for essential activities, avoid unnecessary travel, socially distance and not gather in large groups where the coronavirus could readily spread.

The men, most of whom had traveled from outside of Guilford County, had gathered in the Destiny Church parking lot and along a sidewalk near A Woman’s Choice, an abortion clinic. The facilities are near each other along Randleman Road.

“According to Greensboro officials, praying while walking was not allowed because of COVID-19," Denise Harle, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, said in a news release. "Clearly, this case was never about public health and safety. It was about the government silencing people because it didn’t like what they had to say."