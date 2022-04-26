Greensboro shooting Tuesday morning leaves one person injured

GREENSBORO — A person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Avalon Road in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS, police said.
Additional details were not immediately available and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.