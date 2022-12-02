Greensboro shoppers targeted by thieves stealing wallets, police warn

GREENSBORO — Police are warning people to keep an eye on their wallets while shopping this holiday season.

Police are investigating several cases where a two-person team of thieves targets unwary shoppers with one distracting the shopper with a question while the other takes their wallet from a purse or bag sitting in their cart, police said in a news release.

The purse or bag is typically zipped back so the victim is unaware of what happened until reaching the cashier, police said.

While locations and suspect descriptions have varied, the cases all involve two accomplices acting together. In all of the cases, police said cards have been used or attempted to be used at other stores shortly after the thefts.

Police remind shoppers to:

• Be vigilant both inside stores and in parking lots.

• Secure all vehicle doors and remove valuables from view.

• Always keep purses or bags zipped/closed and with you at all times.

• Never leave shopping carts unattended.

• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash and pay with a credit card whenever possible.

• Report all suspicious activity to police immediately.

For emergencies, dial 911. In all other cases, the non-emergency line is 336-373-2222.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.