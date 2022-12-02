Greensboro shoppers targeted by thieves stealing wallets, police warn

GREENSBORO — Police are warning people to keep an eye on their wallets while shopping this holiday season.
Police are investigating several cases where a two-person team of thieves targets unwary shoppers with one distracting the shopper with a question while the other takes their wallet from a purse or bag sitting in their cart, police said in a news release.
The purse or bag is typically zipped back so the victim is unaware of what happened until reaching the cashier, police said.
While locations and suspect descriptions have varied, the cases all involve two accomplices acting together. In all of the cases, police said cards have been used or attempted to be used at other stores shortly after the thefts.
Police remind shoppers to:
• Be vigilant both inside stores and in parking lots.
