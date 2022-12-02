 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Greensboro shoppers targeted by thieves stealing wallets, police warn

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Police are warning people to keep an eye on their wallets while shopping this holiday season.

Police are investigating several cases where a two-person team of thieves targets unwary shoppers with one distracting the shopper with a question while the other takes their wallet from a purse or bag sitting in their cart, police said in a news release.

The purse or bag is typically zipped back so the victim is unaware of what happened until reaching the cashier, police said.

Buying online has become a big part of people's lives. This has led to the theft of packages from people's homes. Here are some ways to keep your packages safe.

While locations and suspect descriptions have varied, the cases all involve two accomplices acting together. In all of the cases, police said cards have been used or attempted to be used at other stores shortly after the thefts.

Police remind shoppers to:

• Be vigilant both inside stores and in parking lots.

People are also reading…

• Secure all vehicle doors and remove valuables from view.

• Always keep purses or bags zipped/closed and with you at all times.

• Never leave shopping carts unattended.

• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash and pay with a credit card whenever possible.

• Report all suspicious activity to police immediately.

For emergencies, dial 911. In all other cases, the non-emergency line is 336-373-2222.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mexico wants American extradited on charges in NC tourist's death

Mexico wants American extradited on charges in NC tourist's death

Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte native who graduated from Winston-Salem State University in 2018. But on Thursday, they said they had approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, who was found injured and unresponsive in her Forest, Virginia, home on Oct. 7. She died the next day and a medical examiner advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause of death.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers may have discovered a galaxy 100 times larger than the Milky Way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert