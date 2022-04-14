 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Crime scene tape
COMSTOCK, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of cash late Wednesday night from the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 803 W. Florida St.

At 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop in reference to a robbery of business.

Two men armed with handguns entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot, police said in a news release. 

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

